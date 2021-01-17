Lull in high society as another member, Bolu Akin-Olugbade passes on

If there is one thing that has dealt so much blows on humanity in the past several months, it is certainly the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

The ravaging virus in close to one year has held the whole world ransom such that almost everything have been on standstill even as what is called the new normal has been introduced to areas of life that places be shut down. It is important to note that one of the most affected is Nigeria’s circle of the high society.

While it is established that this virus also exist in the country, unarguably more individuals from the circle of the high and mighty have been reported to have fallen victim of the pandemic.

Aside claiming lives of many among the high society, the pandemic has also limited interactions and movement all in the bid not to contract the virus.

While the high society is yet to recover from the loss of one of its own in the person of a former Presidential aspirant who was a money bag, Chief Harry Akande, Covid-19 have once again stung and this time left with self-styled billionaire business man, Chief Bolu Akin- Olugbade, the Are Ona-Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

Since the news of his death that emanated from complications from Covid-19 filtered into town, many have been rendered perplexed, especially in the high society where there has been a lull in the atmosphere. To say the demise of Bolu has been a rude shock to many certainly amounts to understament as reactions from all have not indicated otherwise.

Tributes extolling his personality have not ceased since the incident happened. Known for his unequalled love for highend Rolls Royce, Olugbade during his life time lavished fortune on cars and he was the biggest collector of Rolls Royce in Nigeria.

The late chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade limited and GMT bought his first Rolls Royce in 1984.

Olugbade attended Corona School, King’s College, Lagos and London University. He had his Master’s Degree in Law from the University of California and obtained his doctorate degree in Company Law at Cambridge University

Like this: Like Loading...