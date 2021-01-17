Body & Soul

Lull in high society as another member, Bolu Akin-Olugbade passes on

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

If there is one thing that has dealt so much blows on humanity in the past several months, it is certainly the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

 

The ravaging virus in close to one year has held the whole world ransom such that almost everything have been on standstill even as what is called the new normal has been introduced to areas of life that places be shut down. It is important to note that one of the most affected is Nigeria’s circle of the high society.

 

While it is established that this virus also exist in the country, unarguably more individuals from the circle of the high and mighty have been reported to have fallen victim of the pandemic.

 

Aside claiming lives of many among the high society, the pandemic has also limited interactions and movement all in the bid not to contract the virus.

 

While the high society is yet to recover from the loss of one of its own in the person of a former Presidential aspirant who was a money bag, Chief Harry Akande, Covid-19 have once again stung and this time left with self-styled billionaire business man, Chief Bolu Akin- Olugbade, the Are Ona-Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom.

 

Since the news of his death that emanated from complications from Covid-19 filtered into town, many have been rendered perplexed, especially in the high society where there has been a lull in the atmosphere. To say the demise of Bolu has been a rude shock to many certainly amounts to understament as reactions from all have not indicated otherwise.

 

Tributes extolling his personality have not ceased since the incident happened. Known for his unequalled love for highend Rolls Royce, Olugbade during his life time lavished fortune on cars and he was the biggest collector of Rolls Royce in Nigeria.

 

The late chairman of Bolu Akin-Olugbade limited and GMT bought his first Rolls Royce in 1984.

 

Olugbade attended Corona School, King’s College, Lagos and London University. He had his Master’s Degree in Law from the University of California and obtained his doctorate degree in Company Law at Cambridge University

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Spectra MD, Duro Kuteyi provides post COVID-19 solution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Managing Director and CEO, Spectra Industries limited, Duro Kuteyi is one man who has sure been around for a long time in the business world. While the world is going through the outbreak of dreaded coronavirus, Kuteyi, out of foresight has reached out with solution to take care of post COVID-19 era.     Speaking […]
Body & Soul

Get your hats on like Chika Ike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Gorgeous Nollywood actress Chika Ike is one of the most fashionable movie stars in Nigeria. Not just because she wears the best fashion money can buy, she knows what fits her figure and the right accessories that suits her profile. The actress to who launched her own make up line, ‘Chika Cosmetics’, few months ago […]
Body & Soul

When Dolly Children Foundation feted underprivileged children

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dolly Children Foundation in collaboration with Flourish Root foundation recently hosted an elaborate Christmas party for underprivileged children at Magboro area of Ogun State.   At PTEM private School compound, Okeafa, Magboro, Ogun State where the party took place, children under the foundation were treated to bouncy castle and Santa clause experience. Speaking about the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica