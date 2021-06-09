Lulu, Ojo-Oba, Uchegbulam canvass for NFF’s autonomy

Former chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Lulu, Bolaji Ojo-Oba and Amanze Uchegbulam have called for unrestrained autonomy in the day-to-day administration of domestic football to deepen its development. Speaking against the backdrop of their trial following the disputed Super Eagles funding for the FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 as well as subsequent clearance for non-corruption and acquittal after eight years of litigation, the trio affirmed their exoneration should be documented for posterity.

“June 9 is like June 12 to us; I mean me as well as Lulu, Ojo-Oba and late Taiwo Ogunjobi,” Uchegbulam who was 1st Vice President under the Lululed NFF board, explained. “Every June 9 is a day of victory for us and it’s about time we allow Nigerians and indeed the world to know that we were tried for no just cause because throughout the trial, no question regarding supposedly lost money and erroneously fed the public was asked. “We were discharged and acquitted with no case submission after wrongly dragged before the court for almost ten years by petulant officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development led by the former Director-General of National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji.”

