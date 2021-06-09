Sports

Lulu, Ojo-Oba, Uchegbulam canvass for NFF’s autonomy

Former chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Lulu, Bolaji Ojo-Oba and Amanze Uchegbulam have called for unrestrained autonomy in the day-to-day administration of domestic football to deepen its development. Speaking against the backdrop of their trial following the disputed Super Eagles funding for the FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 as well as subsequent clearance for non-corruption and acquittal after eight years of litigation, the trio affirmed their exoneration should be documented for posterity.

“June 9 is like June 12 to us; I mean me as well as Lulu, Ojo-Oba and late Taiwo Ogunjobi,” Uchegbulam who was 1st Vice President under the Lululed NFF board, explained. “Every June 9 is a day of victory for us and it’s about time we allow Nigerians and indeed the world to know that we were tried for no just cause because throughout the trial, no question regarding supposedly lost money and erroneously fed the public was asked. “We were discharged and acquitted with no case submission after wrongly dragged before the court for almost ten years by petulant officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development led by the former Director-General of National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji.”

Sports

Dosu applauds Rohr for keeping faith with Okoye

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Retired national team goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu, has praised Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, for keeping faith with young shot-stopper Maduka Okoye even in the face of harsh criticisms that trailed his performances last week in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.   Both Gernot Rohr and Maduka Okoye came under severe knocks […]
Sports

Champions League: Rashford pounces late to set United on winning start against PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcus Rashford repeated his late heroics against Paris St-Germain with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with a fine win at the home of last season’s beaten finalists. Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago and the England striker was again […]
Sports

Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad after trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate after being given a suspended prison sentence on the Greek island of Syros. Defender Maguire, 27, was named in Southgate’s latest squad earlier on Tuesday, while his trial was ongoing, reports the BBC. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, […]

