Lumos partners MTN, unveils new product

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading provider of highquality solar home systems, in partnership with telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Plc, has launched two new product offerings, Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco. The new products, the company said, would enable its customers to save up to 70 per cent on their power cost, whilst also helping them power a variety of their electrical appliances.

“This reiterates Lumos Nigeria’s commitment towards providing reliable and affordable access to power for average households and small businesses across Nigeria. These two new products, Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco will replace Lumos’ existing home solar system as more technologically advanced variants that enable longer use,” Lumos said in a statement. Speaking at the unveiling of the new products, the CEO of Lumos Nigeria, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo, said: “Since its launch in Nigeria over five years ago, Lumos has been committed to solving the energy needs of Nigerians and we will continue to do so by building revolutionary products that meet the growing needs of the underserved populace. We are very excited to launch these new products in partnership with MTN.”

On his part, Usoro Usoro, who heads Y’ello Digital Financial Services, the Fintech subsidiary of MTN, says the partnership with Lumos was to complement the efforts of the government in its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to every part of Nigeria. “The MTN SIM-enabled solar-based system will facilitate affordable access to solar power for Nigerians in urban and rural areas. It is another innovative way to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter for our customers,” he added.

