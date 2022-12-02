News

Lumumba: Governance crisis causing Africa’s instability

Emmanuel Onani

A former Head of the Kenyan anti-corruption body, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, has identified “governance crisis” as the fundamental cause of political instability in the African continent. Lumumba, who is the founder of the PLO Lumumba foundation in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, made the claim, yesterday, while delivering a graduation lecture at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

The lecture with the theme: “Conspiracy Theory And The Future Of Democracy And Development In Africa”, was part of activities to mark the conclusion of a 10-month intensive programme for 78 participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15). The course participants from Nigeria, the Gambia, and Ghana will be honoured with the Fellow of Security Institute (fsi), at the end of the programme. According to the anti-corruption czar, “we have a governance crisis, and that is why the African continent is unstable”. While acknowledging the fact that “Africa is a victim of conspiracy”, the globallyacclaimed scholar warned that, “until the day that Africa begins to think otherwise, we are going nowhere”.

 

Our Reporters

