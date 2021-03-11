Health

LUTH raises alarm over abandoned baby

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

 
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has raised an alarm over an unknown baby that was abandoned in LUTH premises.
In a statement from LUTH’s Corporate Services Division, signed by the Ag. Head, Corporate Services Division, Ewa PIUS O.
“On Wednesday, 8th March, 2021, an unidentified female/baby was abandoned at the Pharmacy Unit of the Accident and Emergency Centre of the Hospital. 
“She is presently being managed at the Children Emergency Centre of the Hospital.
“The Management is using this medium to appeal to members of the public who may be looking for a baby (female) to visit LUTH for identification.”
Enquiries should be directed to the Corporate Services Division, 2nd Floor, Accident and Emergency Building, LUTH, Idi – Araba on contact telephone numbers: 08126843334/08035454054.

