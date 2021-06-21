LUTH violating agreement on fees abolished for resident doctors –NARD

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to scuttle the peace the health sector is currently enjoying with the re-introduction of fees hitherto abolished for resident doctors.

NARD, has accused LUTH led by Prof. Chris Bode, its Chief Medical Director of using a new terminology: ‘training free’ to extract monies from resident doctors seeking to train at the institution, a development it described as a direct disobedience and disregard to the peaceful Memorandum of Action Reached between NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) at the instance of the Ministry of Labour.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the Secretary General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, and the Publicity/Social Secretary of the association, Dr. Dotun Oshikoya, NARD lamented that going by that Memorandum of Action the payment of Bench Fees which caused a lot of hardship amongst resident doctors had been abolished.

However, the trio noted: “The new weaponised terminology as used by the management of LUTH is ‘Training Fee’.” They added, “This to us is a fraudulent act.”

According to them: “The Association condemns this move as this is used by some political gladiators to scuttle the peace the health system is enjoying at this time. “We, therefore, call on

well-meaning Nigerians to recall that this on its own is a heinous attempt by the LUTH management and the association will not tolerate any more harm on her members who are already suffering from the failing health system.”

While reacting to the development, the CMD of LUTH denied that LUTH re-introduced the Bench Fees. On its part, the president of NARD said it has lodged a formal complaint concerning this to the minister of health, the Minister of Labour, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, among others to avert any problem that this could trigger.

