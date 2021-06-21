News

LUTH violating agreement on fees abolished for resident doctors –NARD

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to scuttle the peace the health sector is currently enjoying with the re-introduction of fees hitherto abolished for resident doctors.

 

NARD, has accused LUTH led by Prof. Chris Bode, its Chief Medical Director of using a new terminology: ‘training free’ to extract monies from resident doctors seeking to train at the institution, a development it described as a direct disobedience and disregard to the peaceful Memorandum of Action Reached between NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) at the instance of the Ministry of Labour.

 

In a statement jointly signed by the President of NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the Secretary General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, and the Publicity/Social Secretary of the association, Dr. Dotun Oshikoya, NARD lamented that going by that Memorandum of Action the payment of Bench Fees which caused a lot of hardship amongst resident doctors had been abolished.

 

However, the trio noted: “The new weaponised terminology as used by the management of LUTH is ‘Training Fee’.” They added, “This to us is a fraudulent act.”

 

According to them: “The Association condemns this move as this is used by some political gladiators to scuttle the peace the health system is enjoying at this time. “We, therefore, call on

well-meaning Nigerians to recall that this on its own is a heinous attempt by the LUTH management and the association will not tolerate any more harm on her members who are already suffering from the failing health system.”

 

While reacting to the development, the CMD of LUTH denied that LUTH re-introduced the Bench Fees. On its part, the president of NARD said it has lodged a formal complaint concerning this to the minister of health, the Minister of Labour, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, among others to avert any problem that this could trigger.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Christmas: The world needs love – Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan has highlighted the importance of love as the world battles to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. In his Christmas message on Friday, he appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of the yuletide season to heal all that is broken in various countries across the world. Jonathan noted that […]
News

Ambassador pledges to boost Nigeria, Zambia ties

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

The newly designated Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia, Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi, has pledged to ensure an increase and more fruitful bilateral relationship between the two countries. Speaking during a reception in his honour, Ominyi said the two countries already had a robust relationship that he said would be finetuned for better results. In his speech, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Danger as 135 Brazil, Turkey, India inbound passengers escape from isolation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Danger looms as the Lagos State government yesterday raised the alarm that no fewer than 135 inbound passengers out of 568 passengers, permitted to enter Nigeria from India, Brazil and Turkey have escaped and refused to go on selfisolation as mandated by the established COVID-19 safety protocols.   The government said that since the commencement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica