LUTH violating agreement on fees abolished for resident doctors – NARD

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to scuttle the peace the health sector is currently enjoying with the re-introduction of fees hitherto abolished for resident doctors.

NARD, has accused LUTH led by Prof. Chris Bode, its Chief Medical Director of using a new terminology: ‘training free’ to extract monies from resident doctors seeking to train at the institution, a development it described as a direct disobedience and disregard to the peaceful Memorandum of Action Reached between NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) at the instance of the Ministry of Labour.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the Secretary General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, and the Publicity/Social Secretary of the association, Dr. Dotun Oshikoya, NARD lamented that going by that Memorandum of Action the payment of Bench Fees which caused a lot of hardship amongst resident doctors had been abolished. However, the trio noted: “The new weaponised terminology as used by the management of LUTH is ‘Training Fee’.” They added, “This to us is a fraudulent act.”

