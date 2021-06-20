Health

LUTH violating agreement on fees abolished for resident doctors – NARD

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to scuttle the peace the health sector is currently enjoying with the re-introduction of fees hitherto abolished for resident doctors.

NARD, has accused LUTH led by Prof. Chris Bode, its Chief Medical Director of using a new terminology: ‘training free’ to extract monies from resident doctors seeking to train at the institution, a development it described as a direct disobedience and disregard to the peaceful Memorandum of Action Reached between NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) at the instance of the Ministry of Labour.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, the Secretary General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, and the Publicity/Social Secretary of the association, Dr. Dotun Oshikoya, NARD lamented that going by that Memorandum of Action the payment of Bench Fees which caused a lot of hardship amongst resident doctors had been abolished. However, the trio noted: “The new weaponised terminology as used by the management of LUTH is ‘Training Fee’.” They added, “This to us is a fraudulent act.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Report: US firm aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Moderna’s proposed price for a two-dose course sold to governments compares with $39 for two doses under a […]
Health

CMA President seeks adherence to infection prevention against COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

Appolonia Adeyemi       President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele has called for sustained adherence to Infection Prevention and Control measures in the new year. In his New Year’s message to all physicians in the commonwealth of nations and the world at large, Enabulele maintained that efforts must be stepped […]
Health

Dr Juan Izquierdo on revolutionary changes in cosmetic dentistry

Posted on Author Reporter

  From being born to a family of accountants to becoming a successful dentist and transforming the dental healthcare industry, Dr. Izquierdo has been putting a smile across the faces of his patients and fellow dentists alike. Here’s a lowdown on how he is creating a significant impact through his leading dental healthcare brand. Making […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica