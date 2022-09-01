News

Luxury Estate: A’Ibom woos private investors with amenities

Akwa Ibom State Government hasdangledcarrots beforeprivateinvestorsacross Nigeria for collaborative partnershipinthedevelopmentof Dakkada Luxury Estate. On the list of attractive amenities put up to the private investors are: Power sub-station for a 24-hrs electricity supply, Police station for adequate security, water treatment plant, fire substation, sewage treatment and 24-hrs Internet facility. Other attractionsof the Dakadda Luxury Estate are: Civic/ recreational centre, Clinic/ Health centre, church, school, shoppingcentre, Gasplantand beautifully paved walkways lined with fruit trees.

 

