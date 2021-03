These gold and diamond encrusted wristwatches and bracelets are the crafts by one of the world’s youngest jewelers, Godson Umeh.

In a recent interview, the luxury pieces designer says he does not publicise the price tag of his exclusive jewelries because of the kind of clientele he has.

He only disclosed that the cheapest jewelry he makes are earrings and they are priced from N2,000,000 upwards.

This simply means that these gorgeous wristwatches and bracelets would worth a fortune.

