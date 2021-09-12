Lying housewife dies in Rev. Father’s house

In a mysterious twist of activities, a housewife who had lied to her husband that she was going to a funeral has died in a Catholic priest’s house. The cheating housewife (name withheld) was a member of the Catholic Women’s league from St Maurice Catholic Church in Lusaka.

The Church in the long run suspended the adulterous clergy, Father Abel Mwelwa, and additionally forced him to pay for the funeral charges following the incident. Father Abel Mwelwa had invited the married lady to the parish house at the nighttime of Holy Thursday.

Archbishop Alick Banda eventually suspended the clergyman as the judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of Lusaka, moments after the occurrence became public. Father Mwelwa had ceased being the parish priest of Kaunda Square parish. A legitimate memo from the church additionally stated.

“I hereby desire to inform you that I have onthe- spot impact suspended the Rev. Ringford Abel Mwelwa from the priesthood indefinitely. With this suspension, he ceases to be Parish Priest for Kaunda Square Parish. Secondly, the priest additionally ceases to be the Judicial Vicar of the Archbishop of Lusaka.”

A part of the memo read. An unconfirmed supply, but, said that the priest reportedly injected some substance into the deceased. This turned into an attempt to abort her being pregnant. The deceased’s circle of relatives but mandated the clergyman to pay for the funeral expenses.

A supply near the incident was revealed. The female’s own family advised the police to research the real cause of her death. Similar incidents, where church leaders sleep with women members of the congregation, have grown to be commonplace.

The Catholic Church is not any exception. A wide variety of catholic clergymen across the world were accused of pedophilia via some of the humans.

