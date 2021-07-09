Lying-in-state: Family, friends, foreigners eulogise TB Joshua’s legacy

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos, yesterday played host to dignitaries from all walks of life who came to pay their last respects to the founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua. The SCOAN founder, fondly called TB Joshua, died on Saturday June 5, 2021. He was 57. Residents and sympathisers also trooped out to catch a glimpse of the remains of the prophet when an ambulance was taking his body to SCOAN Headquarters. Some of them said Joshua touched their lives. Immediately the motorcade entered into the church premises about 10.45am, the atmosphere changed as people burst into tears, upon seeing the casket bearing his remains.

The widow, Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, and children thanked everyone as they walked past the casket during the lying-in-state in the church. The Ondo State Government House Choir entertained the guests with different renditions in both English and Yoruba. Some of the dignitaries eulogised Joshua and described him as a silent achiever who did not make noise in everything he did for people in his community, Nigeria and internationally. The General Manager, Super Sports, Mr. Felix Awogu, said Joshua was a lover of sports. Awogu said for over a year, Joshua was the major pillar of support for football and other sports in Nigeria.

He said: “We have been friends for years. Many people don’t know that. In 2013, we had a financial crisis with sports in Nigeria, the late Stephen Keshi called me on what to do; a lot of other people also called. Then something told me to approach the late prophet, when I got to him, he asked me to come with Keshi to the church and gave us the seed money for the Nigerian project to assist the national team.

A lot of people don’t know about this. “He was a quiet person; he did not talk too much. He also didn’t overdo things. Another case is about our disabled athletes, I don’t know how they are going to survive because he always reached out to them whenever they needed money. He had been a major supporter of special sports in Nigeria. He was not someone who goes out to shout about his achievements in sports. We are going to miss him.”

The Mayor of Basmat, Israel, Mr. Muhammad Zubaidat, said he and his colleagues came to pay their last respects to the man of God. He said: “When he (Joshua) visited Israel, he touched many lives and assisted those who needed financial assistance. We love him, that is why we are in Nigeria to celebrate him. We are not mourning him; we thank God for his life and those he touched.”

A widow, Mrs. Marian Ajuzie, said many of the widows would miss the prophet. She said: “After the death of my husband, I was devastated; I had nowhere to go. When I came to the church, the man of God received me and took care of me and my family. He sponsored my children through the university and also secured a job for them. “He gave those of us who are widows in the church money, food, clothes and made us feel at home. His legacy remains indelible. My prayer for members of his family is that they will not lack and their father’s death will not destroy the church.” Also, the former Ghanaian Minister of Health, Mr. George Opuko, said the prophet lived by love and died in love.

