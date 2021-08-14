Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia over ‘Nkoyo’ series

Nollywood actress, Lynda Clems, has called out colleague, Annie Idibia, over the newly released web series, ‘Nkoyo’. Clems first shared a photo of Idibia with the caption: “Women supporting women my ass! Annie Idibia! You are snake! A very evil one.”

The actress subsequently took to her Instagram story with a screenshot of Idibia’s newly released series, ‘Nkoyo’ and the caption: “This B***h has pushed me to limit”. Another post read: “It’s safe to say Nollywood is a good place for any criminal to retire and invest in.” Although details of what transpired between the actresses remain unclear, as repeated calls and messages sent to Clems were unanswered as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Idibia decline comments on the issue. “I would not like to discuss this with the media as I don’t even know her issues. So, let’s keep it at that”, she told Saturday Telegraph in a telephone conversation. Meanwhile, Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Idibia-created series experienced a delayed release. It finally premiered on August 4 on Nevada Bridge video streaming platform.

