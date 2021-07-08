Lyon to step up chase for N12bn-rated Onuachu

Olympique Lyon have set their sights on moving for KRC Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, when the Ligue 1 side resolve the issue surrounding French forward Moussa Dembélé, according to Foot Mercato via Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon signed Dembélé from Celtic as a free-scoring forward, but he has not replicated that form in France.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid but managed only five appearances for Los Colchoneros and is expected to return to Lyon. Les Gones are keen to send the Frenchman back to the Spanish capital on another temporary deal and has earmarked Onuachu as his replacement. Onuachu has been linked with a switch to a couple of English Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Watford, and Arsenal, in recent times.

But Genk’s hefty asking price – a take-it-or-leave-it fee of €25 million (N12.6 billion) – for the 27-year-old has kept the lot at bay at the moment. The Super Eagles star became the top transfer target of clubs in France, Italy, England, and Spain after scoring 37 goals in 44 matches across all competitions for club and country.

