M.C Smart ends 2021 on successful note

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

It is now almost impossible to mention the top master of ceremony and stage act in Nigeria today without mentioning the prolific M.C. Smart. The phenomenal entertainment act is known for his hard work in the industry, cutting across his massive acting skills and featuring in many streams of entertaining platforms.

Featuring in over a dozen skits with some of the world’s biggest skit makers like Craze clown, Sidney talker, Nedu and many more. Also playing top roles in short films and even as a cast in a star studded cinematic comedy thriller titled, Dubara, where he showcased a class performance alongside Broda Shaggi.

He also organised over a dozen shows while performing in more, working along the likes of Wiz Kid, Goya menor, 2Baba, Magneto, and Burna Boy. The entertainment sensation also pulled an astonishing move as he gave back to the society through charity acts such as the a talent hunt show he held in his own state, Benue State with the endorsement of the state governor and many prominent personalities in the state. It is safe to say that M.C. Smart is arguably the biggest entertainment act currently trending in the Benue State. In this New Year, he will hopefully continue in this stride to marvel fans with various aspects of his unending talents.

 

