Arts & Entertainments

M.I Abaga announces forthcoming album with new single, The Guy

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The Guy, That’s who M.I Abaga is now. The guy who made impact for over 15 years as Africa’s greatest rapper, discovered and groomed some of Nigeria’s most remarkable talents and led one of Africa’s longest standing indigenous record labels into their currently blossoming international label partnership – THAT guy This single, The Guy, is heralding the release of the upcoming album, which is also titled The Guy. It is a statement to the foundational relevance of the artiste, a call to keep pushing and a self-celebratory declaration of clear excellence. Beckoning all music lovers with its mid-tempo drill tending flow and radio friendly vibe, The Guy is the second but definitely more significant release from the highly anticipated album. With its catchy lyrics and memorable hook, the song clearly attests to the versatility of M.I ‘The Guy’ Abaga.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

As Otoki’s This Land Is Not For Sale opens at Signature Beyond Gallery…

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After painting figurative works, earlier in his career, Oluwafemi Otoki was soon drawn to landscape art as he became more appreciative of his environment and its beautiful colours. Today, he is known for his beautiful representation of nature and landscapes. Otoki’s solo exhibition titled This Land Is Not For Sale, which opens this Saturday and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Basketmouth, Gbemi, other celebrities attend The Real Housewives O f Lagos premiere

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It was a night of glamour and extravagance in the true Eko style at the exclusive launch party of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’. The party took place at The Jewel Aieda and it was attended by top executives, A-list celebrities and influencers etc. Some of the guests at the show included Toke Makinwa who […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gospel music is suppressed in Nigeria –Oseghale

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Mercy Oseghale is an award-winning Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and pastor. She has two albums, namely Lord Help Me and Warm Love, which were produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about a latest single, Idinma, which has been released today, and plans for her third album. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica