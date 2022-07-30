M.I Abaga announces forthcoming album with new single, The Guy

The Guy, That’s who M.I Abaga is now. The guy who made impact for over 15 years as Africa’s greatest rapper, discovered and groomed some of Nigeria’s most remarkable talents and led one of Africa’s longest standing indigenous record labels into their currently blossoming international label partnership – THAT guy This single, The Guy, is heralding the release of the upcoming album, which is also titled The Guy. It is a statement to the foundational relevance of the artiste, a call to keep pushing and a self-celebratory declaration of clear excellence. Beckoning all music lovers with its mid-tempo drill tending flow and radio friendly vibe, The Guy is the second but definitely more significant release from the highly anticipated album. With its catchy lyrics and memorable hook, the song clearly attests to the versatility of M.I ‘The Guy’ Abaga.
Related Articles
As Otoki’s This Land Is Not For Sale opens at Signature Beyond Gallery…
After painting figurative works, earlier in his career, Oluwafemi Otoki was soon drawn to landscape art as he became more appreciative of his environment and its beautiful colours. Today, he is known for his beautiful representation of nature and landscapes. Otoki’s solo exhibition titled This Land Is Not For Sale, which opens this Saturday and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Basketmouth, Gbemi, other celebrities attend The Real Housewives O f Lagos premiere
It was a night of glamour and extravagance in the true Eko style at the exclusive launch party of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’. The party took place at The Jewel Aieda and it was attended by top executives, A-list celebrities and influencers etc. Some of the guests at the show included Toke Makinwa who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gospel music is suppressed in Nigeria –Oseghale
Mercy Oseghale is an award-winning Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and pastor. She has two albums, namely Lord Help Me and Warm Love, which were produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about a latest single, Idinma, which has been released today, and plans for her third album. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)