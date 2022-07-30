M.I Abaga announces forthcoming album with new single, The Guy

The Guy, That’s who M.I Abaga is now. The guy who made impact for over 15 years as Africa’s greatest rapper, discovered and groomed some of Nigeria’s most remarkable talents and led one of Africa’s longest standing indigenous record labels into their currently blossoming international label partnership – THAT guy This single, The Guy, is heralding the release of the upcoming album, which is also titled The Guy. It is a statement to the foundational relevance of the artiste, a call to keep pushing and a self-celebratory declaration of clear excellence. Beckoning all music lovers with its mid-tempo drill tending flow and radio friendly vibe, The Guy is the second but definitely more significant release from the highly anticipated album. With its catchy lyrics and memorable hook, the song clearly attests to the versatility of M.I ‘The Guy’ Abaga.

