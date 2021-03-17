M&A: Report predicts more activities in 2021

Despite COVID-19 crisis, appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) remains robust, and more are expected in 2021, according to a report from global consultant, Bain & Company. The report said that although M&As ground to a halt in the first half of 2020, they increased in the second half of the year as companies looked to buy newly critical capabilities while the world looked to emerge from the pandemic.

Findings in the consultancy’s Global M&A Report 2021, which surveyed 300 practitioners, showed that the appetite for M&A remains robust, with respondents saying they expect M&As to contribute up to 45 per cent of their growth over the next three years, compared to about 30 per cent over the past three years. Tom De Waele, Bain & Company Middle East partner and managing director, said: “During the second half of the year, decision makers began to recognise how the world and consumer preferences were changing and the importance of acting fast to buy the newly critical capabilities that would help their businesses adapt to the changing realities and emerge out of the downturn as winners. “We have seen scale M&A continuing to be relevant, especially in industries that are watching the pandemic hasten the disruption of their business models.

“Similarly, we see serial buyers being more successful. Not only do they deliver stronger shareholder returns, top-line growth and profit growth, but also with each successive deal, they increase the odds for the next M&A success,” he added. Bain & Company said that unlike in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, when deal multiples dropped by 30 per cent over two years, in 2020, median enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation deal multiples increased to 14 times from 13 times in 2019, underpinned by fast-growing industries, such as technology, telecommunications, digital media and pharmaceuticals.

Unprecedented government stimulus combined with continuing low interest rates, a spike in household savings rates, record private equity (PE) dry powder and accessible debt capital markets, has contributed to sustained asset prices, the report said. Around 40 per cent of the practitioners surveyed expect a rise in divestitures over the next 12 months, with the industries hardest hit during the pandemic, such as retail, energy and hospitality, likely to see the highest level of divestiture activity.

About 62 per cent of surveyed M&A practitioners expect more interest in acquiring carved-out assets in their industries over the next 12 months. PE interest in carvedout assets is expected to remain high in the year ahead, with general partners under pressure to continue to put dry powder to use.

Like this: Like Loading...