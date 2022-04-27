M&A: Sub-Saharan Africa posts $7bn in Q1’22

Investment banking fees hit $97.3m

Refinitiv, yesterday, released the first quarter 2022 investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan African. According to the report, an estimated $97.3 million worth of investment banking fees were generated in sub-Saharan Africa during the first quarter of 2022, down nine per cent from the same period in 2021 and the lowest first quarter total since 2014. The value of announced M&A transactions with any sub-Saharan African involvement reached $7.0 billion during the first three months of 2022, 13 per cent less than the value recorded during the same period in 2021 and a four-year low, despite an 11 per cent increase in the number of deals.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s equity and equity-related issuance totalled $496.9 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to just $18.4 million during the same period last year. Sub-Saharan Africa’s debt issuance totalled $9.4 billion during the first quarter of 2022, down 30 per cent from the value recorded during the same period in 2021, although historically high with only 2018 and 2021 registering higher first quarter totals. According to the report, equity capital markets underwriting fees declined one per cent to $8.8 million, the lowest first quarter total in 12 years. Debt capital markets fees declined 16 per cent from last year’s record start to $40.7 million, while syndicated lending fees declined 81 per cent to $6.3 million. Advisory fees earned in the region from completed M&A transactions reached a three-year high of $41.4 million, an increase of 163 per cent compared to the first three months of 2021. Seventy-nine per cent of all sub-Saharan African fees were generated in South Africa during the first quarter of 2022 and 33 per cent were earned from deals in the high technology sector.

Goldman Sachs earned the most investment banking fees in the region during the first quarter of 2022, a total of $11.4 million or an 11.7 per cent share of the total fee pool. On merger and acquisition, deals worth $5.2 billion involved a sub- Saharan Africa target, a 10 per cent increase from the first quarter of 2021. While domestic deals declined 17 per cent from last year, inbound deals involving a nonsub- Saharan Africa acquiror increased 44 per cent to $3.0 billion, the highest first quarter total in five years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...