MAAN: Maize import ban to boost self-sufficiency

The Federal Government’s decision to ban maize importation in the country has been described by the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) as a great step towards self-sufficiency in food production. The Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted the issuance of foreign exchange (forex) for maize importation. President of the association, Dr. Abubakar Bello, said in Abuja that about 25 million metric tonnes of maize were targeted for production during this year’s planting season. According to him, the contribution by government will uplift production, adding that the CBN through its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) had released N16 billion for the farmers.

Bello said: “From the provision of all needed inputs to land preparations to harvesting, aggregation, and storage. This 2020 wet season programme, maize production of over 250,000 hectares of land have been cultivated by MAAN members only, with this and other partners, maize production would be doubled.

“To achieve this, the CBN has supported by providing high yielding maize seeds to all our members. With all these great steps being taken by the government, the country can be self-sufficient in maize production in the next few months if we all believe in the capacity of our farmers and put our hands on the plough.

“We have done it before and we can achieve it again as it was done in 2005.” The president said that the association was already engaging reputable commercial end-users of maize to enter into memorandum of understanding as off-takers.

MAAN had reiterated that its members would meet with delegates from the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in Abuja to discuss the modalities of maize for the year as well as off-taking prospects. The move by MAAN to enter into a strategic pact with PAN on the modalities of maize offtake and stimulate a bilateral relationship between both associations, may not be unconnected with the uncertainty surrounding maize scarcity in the country. Maize is seen as an essential component of animal feed and has played a critical role in the livestock industry overtime.

