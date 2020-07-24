Business

MAAN: Maize import ban to boost self-sufficiency

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Federal Government’s decision to ban maize importation in the country has been described by the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) as a great step towards self-sufficiency in food production. The Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted the issuance of foreign exchange (forex) for maize importation. President of the association, Dr. Abubakar Bello, said in Abuja that about 25 million metric tonnes of maize were targeted for production during this year’s planting season. According to him, the contribution by government will uplift production, adding that the CBN through its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) had released N16 billion for the farmers.

Bello said: “From the provision of all needed inputs to land preparations to harvesting, aggregation, and storage. This 2020 wet season programme, maize production of over 250,000 hectares of land have been cultivated by MAAN members only, with this and other partners, maize production would be doubled.

“To achieve this, the CBN has supported by providing high yielding maize seeds to all our members. With all these great steps being taken by the government, the country can be self-sufficient in maize production in the next few months if we all believe in the capacity of our farmers and put our hands on the plough.

“We have done it before and we can achieve it again as it was done in 2005.” The president said that the association was already engaging reputable commercial end-users of maize to enter into memorandum of understanding as off-takers.

MAAN had reiterated that its members would meet with delegates from the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in Abuja to discuss the modalities of maize for the year as well as off-taking prospects. The move by MAAN to enter into a strategic pact with PAN on the modalities of maize offtake and stimulate a bilateral relationship between both associations, may not be unconnected with the uncertainty surrounding maize scarcity in the country. Maize is seen as an essential component of animal feed and has played a critical role in the livestock industry overtime.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ICT: Counting pains, gains of COVID-19

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

As the global economy crumbles under the weight of ravaging Coronavirus, stakeholders in Nigeria’s ICT industry are seeing an opportunity for development and self-reliance amidst the challenges. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The rising cases of coronavirus pandemic continue to hurt economies globally. In Nigeria, economic experts have already forecast an inevitable recession as the price of […]
Business

NSE lauds Guinness Nigeria at 70

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has commended the contribution of Guinness Nigeria Plc to the development of the economy. Guinness Nigeria, one of the pioneer companies to be listed on the NSE in the Beer and Beverage Industry, marked its 70th anniversary celebration with a closing gong ceremony at the exchange. To commemorate the anniversary, […]
Business

Lagos boosts affordable housing scheme for residents

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

BENEFICIARIES No fewer than 492 families have benefited from the housing scheme of the state government.     A s part of efforts to boost affordable housing in the state, Lagos State Government  has opened an arrangement where residents who can part with 33 per cent of their monthly earnings can become home owners under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: