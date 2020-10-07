MACBAN: Our members not involved in latest Plateau killing

Our Reporter

Again, the Plateau branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has debunked claims that some of its members may have been responsible for the latest killing of at least four persons, including a crown prince in Wereng village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

This is not the first time the umbrella body of cattle breeders will be crying out over allegations of members’ possible involvement in some violent attacks that had occurred in parts of the state.

The organisation regretted there seems to be sustained attempts at linking its people to criminal activities in the state.

It, nonetheless, condoled with the families of those killed and the state government, even as it tasked security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the evil act.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association,

(MACBAN), Plateau State Chapter, wishes to express its heartfelt condolence to the people of Wereng Village, Riyom and the entire people of Plateau State over the unjustifiable, barbaric and inhuman killing of a crown prince, Chungyang Mwadkon, and five others by some unknown criminal elements on Monday.

“This act of criminality must be condemned by all well meaning citizens of the state and beyond.

“We are therefore calling on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrator or perpetrators of this inhuman act and bring them to book, parade and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

“We also wish to vehemently debunk the malicious allegations going round the social media and other media platforms that the killing was carried out by herdsmen.

“While we are not trying to defend our people here,we wish to categorically state that our people are innocent of these atrocities.”

It added thus: “We are appalled by the continuous and sustained accusation of our people of any crime or atrocities committed on the Plateau.

“Like the previous ones, this latest allegation that our people are responsible for the gruesome and dastard killing of the these precious people is baseless an untrue..

“Why should we kill the crown prince and other people in Wareng Village? What do we stand to benefit?

“Why would they not wait for the security agencies to investigate and unravel the elements behind the killings before jumping into conclusion that our people are responsible?

“Why must every crime in Plateau State be attributed to Fulani? Why the deliberate action to tarnish our name? Why don’t they allow security agencies to do their work and come out with their findings before jumping into such hasty conclusions?

“While the allegation is painful and retrogressive in the Plateau peace process, we shall continue to actively engage in the ongoing peace process across the whole state and beyond.”

