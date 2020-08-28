MACBAN seeks probe of viral audio threatening violence

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The umbrella body of Fulani, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate a viral audio threatening the lives and safety of the citizenry, especially Southern Kaduna people.

While dissociating itself from the audio, the group said the investigation will help in the uncovering of its authors, for possible punishment.

The purported audio was attributed to one Ardo Bulama, alleged to be a Fulani.

But the MACBAN has since disowned the purported author of the threat audio, saying the name (Bulama) was not indigenous to the referenced ethnic group.

It explained that its reaction was occasioned by a said petition by the National Christian Elders Forum to the IGP wherein, the petitioners had drawn the former’s attention to the audio, while demanding the arrest and prosecution of the author.

While inviting the petitioners “to know that no Fulani man bears the name ‘Bulama”, the association said: “In that regard, we consider such claims and thinking that the name Bulama could be related or connected to Fulani as a wrong impression…”

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity (Kaduna branch) of the association, Ibrahim Bayero Zango, read in part: “This posture could be detrimental to the progress made in restoring peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the nation at large.

“We wish to hereby disassociate ourselves from the purported audio as well as drawing the attention of the petitioners to know that no Fulani man bears the name ‘Bulama’.

“I wish to categorically state that even the purported Bulama audio that went viral on social media was suspicious. It was just an attempt to blackmail the entire Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria to create a negative impression against our people.

“We wish to categorically state that the producer of the audio in question is ignorant of the Fulani culture and values by naming the producer as Ardo Bulama.”

It added: “We call on the Inspector General of Police to properly and thoroughly investigate the origin of the whole issue and bring fabricators of the audio to justice.

“We also appeal to our brothers and helpers, the Fulanis in Nigeria to remain calm and law abiding as usual.”

