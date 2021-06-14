Machinery, fuel import drive Nigeria’s trade deficit

Nigeria is an import dependent country and, as such, exposed to unfavourable trade balance.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the major imports accounting for Nigeria’s frequent trade deficit include machinery, fuels, motor vehicles and parts.

Further analysis of the data shows that total imports of machinery in 2020 was N700.3 billion The previous year – 2019, the country imported machinery worth N737.8 billion.

Also, the country imported N1.09 trillion worth of fuel in the first six months of 2020. Importation of motor vehicles and parts was valued at N2.9 trillion in 2020, according to data from the World Bank.

Import of motor vehicles and parts was put at N1.5 trillion by October 2019. These major imports, in addition to so many others, including food, pharmaceuticals, chemical goods, have combined to keep Nigeria’s trade balance on the negative trend.

In its Commodities Price Indices and Terms of Trade for the fourth quarter of 2020, NBS reported that the all products terms of trade index, on average, decreased by 0.39 per cent “due to unfavourable terms of trade across all regions.” The Terms of Trade (TOT) represent the ratio between a country’s export prices and its import prices.

The ratio is calculated by dividing the price of the exports by the price of the imports, usually in percentage terms.

An increase in the terms of trade between two periods (or when TOT is greater than 100 per cent) means that the value of exports is increasing relative to the value of imports, and the country can afford more imports for the same value of exports.

For example, an increase in the price of oil between two periods (with oil production remaining the same) is likely to increase or improve the terms of trade for Nigeria and vice versa.

The TOT is recorded as an index and can be used as an indicator of an economy’s health. In Q4’20, All-region export index decreased by 0.25 per cent due to declines in export prices to All-regions except Asia.

While the export index suf fered a decline, the import index increased 0.13 per cent. The major imports for that quarter, according to the NBS, were motor spirits, used vehicles, motorcycles and antibiotics.

Nigeria’s major export to her trade partners, India, Spain, Netherlands, United States of America and China, during this period, was crude oil and natural gas. Same as Q4, the predominant export in Q3 was crude oil, which was valued at N2.4 trillion, representing 81.02 per cent of total exports while noncrude oil was valued at N568.2 billion or 18.98 per cent of total export.

Aside from Q2’20, the value of exports in Q3’20 represented the lowest level of any quarter since 2017. NBS painted a picture of the worst trading period since 2017, saying, “due to lower exports and higher imports compared to 2019, the trade balance recorded a deficit of N2.4 trillion during Q3.

“This also represents the widest merchandise trade deficit since 2017. “When compared to the deficit of N1.8tn recorded in Q2, the Q3 deficit rose by 32.45 per cent.” Analysts at Proshare have predicted that trade is on course to experience its worst full year outturn since at least 2016, given subdued crude exports and teeming import demand.

“With the recovery in domestic manufacturing activities (as revealed by Nov’20 Purchasing Managers’ Index readings), we will continually see an ascent in imports,” they noted in the Q3’20 foreign trade analysis.

They added: “While import demand continues to wax stronger, the country’s exports are expected to remain under pre-pandemic levels, given continued OPEC+ production cuts.”

