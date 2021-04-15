News

Macron lauds French firm on BUA’s 200,000bpd refinery

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has commended the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his commitment to developing lasting relationships between French and Nigerian businesses. This came as the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, paid a visit to BUA Group headquarters in Lagos, where he handed over a personal invitation from President Macron to Abdul Samad Rabiu, to attend the Choose France Summit in June in Paris, representing business leaders from Nigeria and Africa.

The French minister also witnessed the signing of a progress acknowledgement statement between BUA Group and Axens of France for BUA’s proposed 200,000barrels per day refinery in Akwa Ibom. During the visit, it was also announced that the chairman of the group had been appointed Chairman of the France- Nigeria Investment Club. Speaking during the ceremony, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, thanked the Minister and President Macron for their unwavering support in bringing BUA and French businesses together. He further added that so far, BUA had initiated partnerships and have developed personal relationships with a few French businesses, including Axens, while expressing confidence in the quality of expertise and technical know-how of the French companies BUA had partnered with.

In his comments, Jean Sentenac, President of Axens, said he was pleased that the project was advancing on schedule. He also praised the very good cooperation between all the involved parties and reiterated the commitment of Axens to delivering the BUA Refinery Project on time and with the highest standards.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue: Police disagree with Ortom, army over herdsmen killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday disagreed with Governor Samuel Ortom and the Nigerian Army over the killing of seven people in Chembe community of Logo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.   The attack and killings attracted the concern of troops of the joint military spike operation known as Operation Whirl […]
News

JUST IN: PDP loses two Reps to APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The majority party in the House of Representatives, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been gained more members following the defection of two members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ephraim Nwuzi and David Abel, from Rivers and Taraba states respectively, were the two who decided to switch parties. The Speaker of the House, […]
News

Dr. Mailafiya quits NIPSS

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 General Elections and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ngeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia has resigned his appointment with the National institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos Plateau State Until now, Dr. Obadiah was a directing staff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica