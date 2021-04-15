Macron lauds French firm on BUA’s 200,000bpd refinery

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has commended the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his commitment to developing lasting relationships between French and Nigerian businesses. This came as the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, paid a visit to BUA Group headquarters in Lagos, where he handed over a personal invitation from President Macron to Abdul Samad Rabiu, to attend the Choose France Summit in June in Paris, representing business leaders from Nigeria and Africa.

The French minister also witnessed the signing of a progress acknowledgement statement between BUA Group and Axens of France for BUA’s proposed 200,000barrels per day refinery in Akwa Ibom. During the visit, it was also announced that the chairman of the group had been appointed Chairman of the France- Nigeria Investment Club. Speaking during the ceremony, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, thanked the Minister and President Macron for their unwavering support in bringing BUA and French businesses together. He further added that so far, BUA had initiated partnerships and have developed personal relationships with a few French businesses, including Axens, while expressing confidence in the quality of expertise and technical know-how of the French companies BUA had partnered with.

In his comments, Jean Sentenac, President of Axens, said he was pleased that the project was advancing on schedule. He also praised the very good cooperation between all the involved parties and reiterated the commitment of Axens to delivering the BUA Refinery Project on time and with the highest standards.

