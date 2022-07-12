News

Macron reappoints BUA chair as President of France-Nigeria Business Council

President Emmanuel Macron of France has reappointed the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, as the president of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

Macron made the appointment during the July 2022 meeting of the business council.

 

Speaking on the reappointment, Rabiu said it is a privilege to serve as the pioneer President of the Council, which was inaugurated just over a year ago and now, be reappointed as President.

He also thanked President Macron for his support and for reappointing him as well as Jean Haas of Relais (France) as President of the Council, and Head of the Secretariat respectively.

Rabiu praised the progress that has been made by the France-Nigeria Business Council since its inauguration and the commitment of members despite the slow global recovery in pushing forward with various partnerships.

He said: “These include plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, and BUA’s partnership with Axens of France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria amongst other key projects by members.

“I also encourage members of this council to keep seeking partnership opportunities, whilst planning, working together and adding value to each other so that successes already being created can be escalated for the mutual economic benefit of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy and, France – a global economic leader.”

 

