News

Macron to meet rival parties after losing majority

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet political opponents on Tuesday after his coalition failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections.

Macron is now under pressure to secure support from rivals to fulfil his government’s reform agenda, reports the BBC.

But neither Marine Le Pen’s far-right nor Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-green alliance are keen to work with him.

Minority governments are a rarity in France, and Macron’s Ensemble alliance is 44 seats shy of a majority.

This means he will need to find support from mainstream MPs from both the left and right side of politics to help build a working majority.

Party representatives will visit the Élysée Palace separately for the high-level talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Analysts say the president may be eyeing a deal with the right-wing Republicans, and the party confirmed that its leader, Christian Jacob, would attend the talks.

Ms Le Pen will take part but Mélenchon will not, the AFP news agency reports.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure and Communist Party boss Fabien Roussel, members of the Nupes left-wing alliance, will also meet Macron.

France’s centrist government is desperately trying to avoid political paralysis after losing its majority, with some commentators warning of France becoming ungovernable.

Macron will also have to replace three ministers who lost their seats in Sunday’s vote, and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s future looks increasingly under threat.

The election on Sunday saw a low-turnout, with an abstention rate of 53%.

Macron has laid out a series of plans to tackle the spiralling cost of living, including food vouchers and enhanced benefits. Another big reform is gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 65, which has proved unpopular with much of the electorate.

The aim is to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, a presidential official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Opponents from the right and left aim to resist the president’s programme of reforms, although Ms Le Pen’s National Rally has said it may back measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis if their own proposals are adopted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

I won’t interfere in governance after my exit- Gov. Emmanuel assures A’Ibom Elders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised not to interfere in the affairs of governance once his tenure ends on May 29, 2023, reiterating that he has no intention of running a surrogate leadership after office, promising not to arrogate to himself, the powers of a godfather upon the emergence of a new Governor in 2023. The […]
News

June 12: Nothing has changed after 29 years–Adebanjo

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that nothing has changed in Nigeria 29 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O Abiola. Adebanjo, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in an interview stated that Nigeria is still in search […]
News

COVID-19: Edo records 17 new cases, 34 recoveries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State has recorded 17 new cases and 34 more recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19), as the government intensifies enforcement to ensure strict compliance with guidelines to contain the second wave of the pandemic. The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica