Mad man clubs okada rider to death in Ebonyi

A commercial motorcyclist, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Elias Ofoke was on Saturday clubbed to death by a suspected mentally deranged man, who had been terrorizing the metropolis.

The incident, which happened around Udensi Street Bridge, left members of the motorcycle transport union, Ebonyi State Chapter and residents of the capital city in shock. The victim hails from Agbaja Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

 

He reportedly left his family on Saturday morning in search of his daily bread only to be brutally killed. It was learnt that members of the Neighbourhood Watch Security had earlier this morning tried to apprehend the alleged mentally challenged man who resisted the arrest.

 

The situation degenerated into a fight during which the Neighbourhood Watch officials allegedly beat up the mentally challenged man. Due to intervention of some passers-by they left the mentally challenged person. But some residents who knew the man’s temperamental nature pleaded with them not to abandon him there as such could endanger the lives of others.

But after they left, the mentally challenged person rushed Mr Ofoke, who had just dropped his passenger around the area, and hit him on the head with an object killing him instantly.

 

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kpirikpiri Division, Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident.

