Metro & Crime

Mad man clubs okada rider to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki Comment(0)

A commercial motorcyclist, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Elias Ofoke was on Saturday clubbed to death by a suspected mentally deranged man, who had been terrorizing the metropolis.

The incident, which happened around Udensi Street Bridge, left members of the motorcycle transport union, Ebonyi State Chapter and residents of the capital city in shock.

The victim hails from Agbaja Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

He reportedly left his family on Saturday morning in search of his daily bread only to be brutally killed.

It was learnt that members of the Neighbourhood Watch Security had earlier this morning tried to apprehend the alleged mentally challenged man who resisted the arrest.

The situation degenerated into a fight during which the Neighbourhood Watch officials allegedly beat up the mentally challenged man.

Due to intervention of some passers-by they left the mentally challenged person.

But some residents who knew the man’s temperamental nature pleaded with them not to abandon him there as such could endanger the lives of others.

But after they left, the mentally challenged person rushed Mr Ofoke, who had just dropped his passenger around the area, and hit him on the head with an object killing him instantly.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kpirikpiri Division, Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Isiu clash: We didn’t torture suspect to death –Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police at the Zone 2 Command have denied torturing to death a 32-year-old land agent, Yemi Taiwo, at Isiu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The police didn’t only deny that the man was tortured to death, they said he was given the necessary medical attention before his death. The officer in charge of Zonal Monitoring […]
Metro & Crime

Boat owner, Happiness, remanded over involuntary manslaughter of 12 passengers

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos Monday remanded one Elebiju Happiness, owner of a boat, involved in the boat capsize that led to the drowning of 12 passengers in Lagos. Happiness, the owner of Mount Zion transport, was arraigned on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter before Justice Josephine Oyefeso. According to the State Prosecutor and the Director of Public […]
Metro & Crime

NURTW members invade Ondo Assembly, scare away reinstated lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

    Tension heightened in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state invaded the state House of Assembly complex.   Sources within the Assembly said the NURTW members were brought in to prevent four suspended lawmakers who were recently reinstated by an Akure High […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: