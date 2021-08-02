News

Madagascar arrests five generals over plot to kill President Rajoelina

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

High-ranking army and police officials have been arrested in Madagascar in connection with a failed attempt to kill the country’s president.

The arrested include five generals and several active police officers, meaning 21 people are now being investigated over last month’s foiled assassination, reports the BBC.

Authorities have also seized a gun and $250,000 (£180,000), local media said.

The attempt on President Andry Rajoelina’s life was among ongoing turbulence rocking the island nation.

Madagascar has been under a lockdown since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year and its southern region is in the grips of a famine.

Authorities announced last month that it had thwarted a plot to “eliminate and neutralise” a number of people, including the president.

It came a month after another failed effort to kill the head of the national police force.

Among the latest arrests were 12 “active military and police personnel, including five generals, two captains and five non-commissioned officers”, Attorney General Berthine Razafiarivony said.

Four of those arrested are retired national and foreign police and military personnel, while the final five are civilians, she said.

Several local people and foreigners were arrested last week.

Rajoelina, 47, initially seized power in 2009 from Marc Ravalomanana with the backing of the military.

He beat Ravalomanana in the last election in 2018 – although the vote was beset by allegations of fraud.

The former French colony has had a long history of coups and unrest since gaining independence from France in 1960.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Recess: Reps not totally shut down –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…says oversight function still ongoing   The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess.   According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]
News

Army removes Sagir Musa, appoints new spokesperson

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

As part of ongoing reorganisation, the Nigerian Army has removed its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Sagir Musa. Accordingly, Brig- Gen Mohammed Yerima has been appointed as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).   Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA). Until his appointment, the […]
News

COVID-19: Akeredolu tests positive, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.   Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a three and a half minutes video he posted yesterday on his Facebook page said that he was currently asymptomatic and had commenced self-isolating. He said that he took the COVID-19 test after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica