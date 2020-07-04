MADAM FROM HELL: Woman in police net for drilling nail in maid’s head

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good Samaritans, however, intercepted the process and reported the woman to the popular Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) and human rights group, Women Aids Collective (WACOL) in Enugu. The Founder of WACOL, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, who spoke yesterday with journalists in Enugu, described the incident as the height of wickedness.

She said: “Evil lives here too; horrific violence on a girl-child. WACOL was alerted this afternoon about a case of a 10-year-old girl, who sustained grievous bodily harm at the hands of the so-called ‘Madam’ relative that she works for as a domestic help.

“The woman, Ifeoma Ezeugwu, drilled nails in two places on her head, used hot electric iron all over her body. “This is gory, and torture of a young innocent girl whose only crime is being born to a poor widow, who had to give her up to live with someone in the hope that she will get education and survive.

“We pray that she recovers. Meanwhile, thanks to the Enugu Police Command for swinging into action in arresting the culprit. “We demand full wrath of the law on this woman that inflicted such a level of physical injury on this girl. “I spoke to the distraught mother of the victim. She is a poor widow living in a rural village in Aku, near Nsukka, Enugu. “It is time to eradicate child labour, ban and punish heavily anyone using children as domestic helps. The Child Rights Act and the NAPTIP Act must be effectively enforced.

