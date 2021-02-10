Madam Ogunmodede for burial

Members of the Ogunmodede family of Igede-Ekiti and the Bolawole family of Orun-Ekiti have announced the exit of their mother and daughter, Mrs. Ogunmodede Alice Ayoola. Ogunmodede, a trader, passed on in her sleep on Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was 91. In the burial programme released by The Nation News Editor, Mr. Bunmi Ogunmodede, the families announced February 11 and 12 for the funeral.

Bunmi said a Christian Wake at her Ile-Ileri Quarters’ residence on MFM Road, Adebayo area, Ado-Ekiti, would on Thursday kick-off the two-day programme.

It will be followed by a Commendation Service at Methodist Church Nigeria, Aaye Street, Igede-Ekiti by 11am on February 12 before interment.

According to him, guests will be hosted immediately after the church service at the Baptist College of Theology Playing Ground on Aramoko Road, Igede-Ekiti.

He urged guests at the events to use face masks, maintain social/ physical distancing and comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols in general.

