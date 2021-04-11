Metro & Crime

Madam Tasie’s demise, great loss to us all – Ewhrudjakpo

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo in Sunday described his mother-in-law’s death Eunice Tasie as a great loss to the her immediately family and to the entire Rivers State as a whole.
Giving his tribute at Ibaa community in Rivers State during the burial ceremony of the woman, the deputy governor said  that was death  an inevitable end which  could come unexpectedly.
Urging people  to live examplary lives, Ewhrudjakpo expressed delight that his wife had positive attributes of her mother, which impacted positively on their union.
Speaking earlier, Governor Douye  Diri of Bayelsa State had described Eunic Tasie  as a virtuous and devout Christian whose invaluable contribution to the development of her family and community can never be quantified.
In her tribute,  Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, who is the first daughter of Madam Tasie, said her mother was a role model to women.
Mrs Ewhrudjakpo said: “She was a source of inspiration through her educational pursuit and marital life.  Her passage was a hard blow to us all.”
In his sermon titled: “Escape for Judgement Is At Hand,” Venerable Eugene Nicholas encouraged people to turn to God in all situations as there would be no hiding place for evil doers on the day of judgement.
Madam Eunice Tasie  passed on at the age of 71.

