Business

Made-in-Nigeria: Hyundai partners Access Bank on vehicle finance scheme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) in collaboration with Nigeria’s top financial institution, Access Bank plc is set to launch a vehicle finance scheme to inspire perceptive customers and fleet buyers to buy precision engineered and affordably priced made-in-Nigeria Hyundai vehicles.

 

The scheme which is ongoing is designed to encourage local patrons to own and drive Hyundai vehicles, using convenient bank credit with low interest rates.

 

Announcing the scheme in Lagos, the duo of Hyundai Motors Nigeria, manufacturers and distributors of Hyundai vehicles and Access Bank PLC explained that the scheme has convenient monthly repayment tenure up to forty-eight months months, depending on the customer’s payment option.

 

While also adding that a three month payment holiday will be offered to customers from date of disbursement, the facilitators of the scheme said customers would in addition be offered labour free service for six months or 10,000kms (whichever is first) and warranty of five years or 100,000kms (whichever is first). Both establishments brokered this agreement in Lagos at the launch of the scheme aimed at easing challenges associated with accessing low interest bank credit to procure choice cars.

 

“The credit initiative is a seamless plan for desiring patrons and fleet managers to access low interest bank credit for the procurement of discounted Hyundai vehicles without necessarily paying commitment and management fees,” the duo explained.

 

Gaurav Vashisht, Head, Sales, Hyundai Motors Nigeria said “The joint credit initiative is in line with Hyundai’s strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition a seamless experience and essentially assists prospective customers to buy new Hyundai vehicles and experience Hyundai inspiring technology.

 

The offer was intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers including those without a functional account with Access Bank to access the facility. What we are simply doing is to help prospective buyers starve-off the burden of sourcing funds in one fell-swoop to buy a new car.

 

You can now walk into any Access Bank branch to apply for credit to buy your choice car and thereafter, pay conveniently,” Mr. Vashisht affirmed,

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender, group partner on Panafrican MSME Academy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The first Panafrican MSME Academy informational webinar in the country will hold on September 3, 2020, Ecobank has said.   Established under the AUDANEPAD “100,000 MSMEs by 2021” (100K MSMEs) programme launched by the African Union Development Agency – AUDANEPAD in partnership with the Ecobank Group, the MSME Academy provides easy access to practical training […]
Business

Report: WarnerMedia plans thousands of job cuts in restructuring

Posted on Author Reporter

    AT&T Inc’s (T.N) WarnerMedia is preparing a restructuring that aims to cut costs by as much as 20% and would result in layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The overhaul, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks, would result in thousands of layoffs […]
Business

NSE extends decline by N41bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the fourth trading session as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors.   The local bourse recorded only 13 gainers and 16 losers apiece to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica