Made-in-Nigeria: Stakeholders decry govt’s endorsement of 5 auto firms

•Innoson, Stallion, Mikano, NTM, Proforce listed for patronage\

 

As Nigerians begin to embrace locally-assembled vehicle brands as against the age-long preference for fairly-used vehicles popularly called Tokunbo, indication is that a letter by the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) recommending only five out of the about 14 active auto assembly plants in the country is unsettling the industry.

 

Recall that the Federal Government in a bid to address the deficit in the nation’s auto manufacturing sub-sector, it initiated the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) with the aim of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), curtailing the dependence on importation of vehicles and promoting local production of automobile.

 

Nigeria currently has 14 functional automotive plants with their combined production put at under 50,000 vehicles, though the country’s actual need is put at conservative figure of about 750,000 vehicles per annum.

 

This came as the Federal Government had resolved to take all the vehicles produced by the local assembly plants as part of its relief package to the automotive sector from the impact of Covid-19.

 

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed this while responding to the allegations that the Federal Government was deliberately stifling local auto makers with the slash in tariff for fully-built vehicles which forms part of the controversial Finance Act 2021 as it puts local manufacturers at a great disadvantage.

The Minister confirmed that the government has started discussing with local automakers with a view to patronising them in line with the Executive Order 003 which makes it mandatory for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to buy made in Nigeria products, including automobile products.

 

“The Federal Government had a commitment to buy made in Nigeria, so this year, the Federal Government must stand with that commitment and buy all the vehicles that these assembly plants in Nigeria produce and we will engage the State Governments and encourage them and the Local Governments and encourage them to do the same.

 

This is a time-bound relief,” the Minister said in an interview with Channels Television, adding “it is not a perpetual provision that has been made.” But in May, 2021, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment sent a letter to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), appealing to the organisation to ensure that the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF) patronised Nigerian made vehicles. Part of the letter, dated May 6th, 2021 with reference number HMITI/GEN.

 

CORR/008/Vol1, copy of which was sighted by Sunday Telegraph, reads: “I write to solicit your support in ensuring the patronage of locally assembled vehicles by the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.

 

This will promote the growth of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

As you are aware, Executive Order 003 was signed by His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the then Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 18th, 2017.

 

The key thrust of the Executive Order is that made-in-Nigeria products should be given preference in the procurement process of certain items such as motor vehicles, information and communication equipment and uniforms.”

The letter which was signed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, specifically listed five local automobile companies that deserve such patronage.

 

The auto companies include: Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company Limited which assembles IVM brand; Stallion Motors Limited which assembles Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Changan, Skoda, Ashok Leyland and Honda brand; latest entrant into the industry, Mikano Motors Services which assembles ZNA, Rich 6 and Geely brand.

Others are: National Truck Manufacturing Limited which assembles T-King, Qingqi, Forton, Great Wall, King Long and Rexton brand and Proforce Nigeria Limited, a company that specialises in the assembly of armoured vehicles such as Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), armoured tanks, armoured Cash-In-Transit (CITs) vehicles, armoured SUVs.

 

Proforce Nigeria Limited equally specialises in Tactical Armoured Vehicles (TAV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV-drones), armoured saloon and sedan cars, bulletproof helmets, and vests, military trucks, Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICV), armoured boats and marine vessels.

 

According to stakeholders in the nation’s automotive industry, while the Executive Order 003 is what the automotive industry needs at this time to enable the local automakers sail through the stormy waters of Nigeria’s turbulent economy, recommending just five is a disincentive to the infant industry, which every of government support to survive.

 

They argued that the best the government should do is to create a level playing ground for the 14 functional local auto assemblers and leave them to thrive.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

