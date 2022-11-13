Made Kuti ready to give up bachelorhood

Kate Robbins Talented Afrobeat singer and saxophonist, Omorinmade kuti, grandson of legendary Nigerian singer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has decided to call it quits with bachelorhood by taking his girlfriend Inedoye Adanna Onyeso to Paris where she said yes to his question “Will You marry me”.

Though the date for the union is yet to be announced but the duo will sure be another celebrity couple whose wedding will become talk of the town. Small Doctor, another Barbie?

Popular singer Temitope Adekunle popularly known as small doctor has in his bid to make a fashion statement added female heels to his fashion inclusion thereby leaving many wondering if a new Barbie is in the making. Adding high heels to his fashion collection may be sending the wrong signals if the singer have joined the league of teaming crossdressers.

Why Davido may not perform at FIFA world cup Having featured in the official FIFA world cup song slated for November this year, popular Nigerian Singer Davido who has been silent over the demise of his son Ifeanyi has deleted from his Instagram page all events for the month of November suggesting that he might not be performing at the FIFA World Cup this year, we mourn with him.

In the wake of the whole Bruohaha over the death of Late Ifeanyi Adeleke, it was rumored that actress Eniola Badmus childhood friend to David was arrested in connection to the death of ifeanyi adeleke from a reliable source, its been confirmed that they were made speculations and that autopsy has confirmed drowning as cause of death. Skales Disses Wife in New Single Following a fallout on what seems like mutual crises between skales and his estranged wife Precious.

The singer shared snippets on social media from a diss track, supposedly aimed at his wife, where he mentioned that he never thought he would be married to the devil. Having just lost and is still in mourning over his mothers death. This seems like one blow too many.

Goofs at the even: Popular Fashion designer Toyin lawani of costume Tiannah Empire in an attempt to inscribe RIP chadwick Boseman goofed in a spelling blundex by inscribing RIP CHAD BOSWICK though theremes seemed to careless as he wore the cape with so Nigerian producers P. Prime have 3 tracks to their credit on the project while Rihanna lead SIngel Lift me Up attribute to the Late Black Panther Star.

Chad wick Boseman who died in 2020 losing to Colon Cancer was co written by Nigerian Singer Tems.

