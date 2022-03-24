Madeleine Albright, ex-female US Secretary of State, dies at 84

The first female United States Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has died of cancer at the age of 84, her family said yesterday. Her family announced on Twitter that: “She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” It said the cause was cancer. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia. She was a native of Prague.
Related Articles
UK’s tallest roller coaster stops near top, forcing riders to climb down 200 feet
Riders were forced to walk down over 200 feet after the UK’s tallest roller coaster broke down near the top on Sunday afternoon. Thrill-seekers were forced to make the terrifying climb down to solid ground after The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped mid-air. The Big One is a steel roller coaster located at […]
Lawan decries unabating killings in Nigeria
Overwhelmed by unabating killings across the country by terrorists and other criminal elements, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented that Nigerians were tired of the worrisome situation. This was as he disclosed that security and improved revenue generation would top the legislative agenda of the two Chambers of the National Assembly in […]
Critics of my policy on government properties are primitive, Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described those politicising the efforts of his administration in disposing properties that are decaying in the state as primitive, who can’t see beyond their noses.” Ganduje stated this during an inspection tour of the multi billion naira Kano Economic City, sited at Dangwauro area on Zaria road, […]
