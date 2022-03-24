News

Madeleine Albright, ex-female US Secretary of State, dies at 84

Posted on

The first female United States Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has died of cancer at the age of 84, her family said yesterday. Her family announced on Twitter that: “She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” It said the cause was cancer. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia. She was a native of Prague.

 

Our Reporters

