Madman Mobbed In Osogbo For Molesting Married Woman

There was pandemonium around Gold Area in Osogbo, Osun, on Wednesday, after a man, who allegedly pretends to be a madman, was caught by residents forcefully fondling and dipping his fingers in the private part of a married woman.

The suspect was said to have poured some alcohol substance on the woman’s face before grabbing her and inserting his fingers into her private part.

It was reported that it took the intervention of commercial motorcyclists, who were around the scene, to save the woman from the suspect.

The suspect, after he was apprehended and beaten, later identified himself as Olu.

Some money, both local and foreign currencies, as well as two mobile phones, and three Subscriber Identify Modules (SIMCARDS ) were reportedly found on the suspect after he was searched.

Residents of the area said they saw him roaming aimlessly in the early hours of the day and suspected his movement and began to monitor him

According to an eye witness, who identified himself as Eniola, he said people around the area were in total confusion by the action of the suspect.

Eniola explained, “this morning around 9:00 a.m., we saw the guy roaming aimlessly around the area.

“He then suddenly approached a woman who was innocently passing by, poured captain jack jin on her face, grabbed her, and started fingering her.

“The woman, after regaining her strength pushed him and held him down, calling on the people around the scene to come to her aid.”

He added that the suspect was beaten blue-black and almost lynched before the police rescued him and whisked him away from the mob.

Another resident, who witnessed the incident, Mrs. Yemisi Korede corroborated what happened adding that the suspect did the same thing to a woman about two months ago in Igbona, Osogbo.

Korede added that the suspect descended on the woman and attempted to finger her before she was rescued.

It was gathered that the suspect have been seen in the streets of Osogbo roaming around like a madman for the past two years.

Efforts to reach the police public relations officer, Yemi Opalola as at the time of filing this report proved abortive as her phone number was not reachable.

Like this: Like Loading...