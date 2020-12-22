Madonna Science wins School meet

It was a glorious end to the maiden Jayden Robinson Youth Foundation (JRYF) Secondary School Football Competition as Madonna Science Secondary School, Etiti, emerged champions after displaying some solid defending to hold on to a slim 1-0 win over host school, Abueke Community Secondary School in the final played Thursday, December 17 in Abueke.

The winning school scored just two goals throughout the competition and conceded none; both goals coming in the semi-final and final stages, enough to get the job done and win the inaugural trophy.

After three match days, 11 goals were recorded in 11 matches and some talents that could become household names in future were produced.

The JRYF Footy Competition was organized for secondary schools under Okigwe Zone 2 in Ihitte/Uboma, Imo State, and featured eight schools.

“From the onset, I told my project team our objectives are to give these youngsters a good, standard opportunity, and teach them that actively participating in sports is beneficial to them health- and wealth-wise,” an excited Jayden Robinson, founder of Jayden Robinson Youth Foundation said.

