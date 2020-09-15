Madonna to direct, co-write film about her life story

Madonna is set to co-write and direct a film about her life and career, Universal Pictures has announced.

Madonna has said she wants the film to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world”.

She added: “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

The pop icon will be co-writing the film with Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of films including Juno and Young Adult, reports Sky News.

She will also be working with Amy Pascal, a Universal producer who was involved in creating A League of their Own, a 1992 film which featured the singer.

Ms Pascal described the movie as being “a labour of love for me”, adding “I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen”.

Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, described it as an “incredible honour” to work alongside this team to tell “her unvarnished story for the first time”.

No details around the production timeline or casting have yet been shared, however the star has documented the early stages of script writing with her 15.5 million Instagram followers.

The untitled project will be the third film Madonna has directed, following 2008’s Filth and Wisdom, and 2011’s WE.

This biopic has been announced after an unproduced screenplay focusing on Madonna’s early career was purchased by Universal in April 2017.

At the time, she said: “Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies???

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

After a five-decade career in music, Madonna has sold 335 million records worldwide and holds the record for being the highest-grossing solo touring artist.

