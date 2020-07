Madrid beat Villarreal to win La Liga title

*As Messi blasts Barca teammates

Real Madrid won their first La Liga title in three years with a game to spare as they edged past Villarreal at an empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Karim Benzema fired between the legs of Sergio Asenjo and added a controversial second from a retaken penalty.

In bizarre fashion, Sergio Ramos had rolled the first attempt for Benzema to smash in but the effort was disallowed, reports the BBC.

Vicente Iborra pulled one back but it mattered little to Real as the club wrapped up their 34th Spanish title.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won all 10 of their matches since Spanish football restarted in June.

They head into the final day of the season with an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

Recharged Real end Barca dominance

Behind closed doors in a 6,000-seat stadium at the club’s training complex is perhaps not the stage for the grand crowning Real would have imagined for their first title since 2017.

But that did not stop Zidane’s squad pulling on shirts with “Campeones 34” printed on the back before lifting the trophy in a celebration on the pitch.

“It has been a strange season but our objective was very clear once the league restarted,” said Ramos afterwards. “We wanted to win every game.”

La Liga titles have been in shorter supply than Champions League triumphs for Real this decade, with this only their third in the past nine seasons.

They won three successive European Cups in Zidane’s first tenure but had recorded successive third-place finishes since their previous domestic title, as Barcelona were crowned champions.

Zidane was in charge the last time they won the league and made it his aim to reclaim the title after returning midway through the last campaign – less than a year after his departure.

It looked as if the Frenchman’s side would fail to deliver on that objective when football in Spain was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, with Barcelona top of the table.

But Real have been in scintillating form since the restart and did not look like losing after Benzema’s opener on Thursday. His second from the spot put the game beyond Villarreal’s reach, despite a nervy final few minutes.

In the end, Barcelona’s defeat by Osasuna made the victory a little more comfortable but no less significant for Zidane, who was hoisted into the air by his players.

Meanwhile, Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has berated his team for being “weak” and said it must quickly change course to have a chance at winning the Champions League.

Messi made this statement after Barcelona slumped to a 2-1 loss to an Osasuna side that finished with 10 men with Real Madrid clinching the title by beating Villarreal 2-1. The defeat was Barca’s first home loss since 2018 spanning 48 matches

Speaking, Messi said: “This game represents the entire year. We have been an erratic and weak team,” Messi said in a rare TV interview just after the final whistle sounded at an empty Camp Nou.

Like this: Like Loading...