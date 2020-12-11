Sports

Madrid Derby, EPL, Serie A matches on GOtv

GOtv customers are promised a weekend filled with live football action from their favorite leagues- La Liga, Premier League and Serie A. Matches are scheduled to air from 12 to 13 December.

Top picks for La Liga this weekend sees the first Madrid derby of the season as Real welcomes neighbours, Atletico to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Atletico currently sits above their local rival in the table following a run of three straight wins while Real Madrid cannot afford another defeat after they were beaten this past weekend by Real Betis. This is going to be a match to look forward to and will be showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32) at 9pm.

Also on La Liga this Sunday is Barcelona vs Levante which will air live on SS La Liga (channel 32) and SS Football (channel 31) at 9pm. Barcelona continues to lead at the top of La Liga and will hope to maintain its position by beating Levante. In Premier League this weekend is the clash between Newcastle and West Brom, as Newcastle United will be welcoming West Bromwich Albion to St James’ Park. Newcastle is aiming for a third win this season as they are currently 11th place on the league table. The Baggies on the other hand sit just one point below fourth place due to their blistering start to the season under their new head coach Steve Clarke. This match will air live on SS Football (channel 31) at 4pm.

