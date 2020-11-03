Sports

Madrid, Inter Milan Faceoff on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 2 action from the 2020- 21 UEFA Champions League in the midweek of Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November 2020.

 

 

Tuesday 3 November features two potential thrillers in the night kick-offs, with Atlanta at home to Liverpool and Real Madrid facing Inter Milan in the Spanish capital, airing at 9:00pm live on SuperSport Variety 1.

 

The Atalanta-Liverpool game at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo will air live at 9:00pm on SuperSport Premier League, the game is a meeting of two of the most attacking teams in Europe and will feature some brilliant forward players, including the likes of Papu Gomez, Josip Illicic, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

 

DStv and GOtv customers also get to watch Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Live on Super- Sport Premier League at 6:55pm, RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich Live on SuperSport Variety 3 at 9:00pm and Manchester City v Olympiakos Live on SuperSport Action at 9:00pm

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tiger looks ahead after missing the cut at the US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tiger Woods was disappointed but focused on the future after missing the cut at the U.S. Open following a second-round 77 on Friday. After carding a respectable three-over on Thursday, Woods struggled mightily as Winged Foot got firmer overnight and the wind picked up, mixing five bogeys and two double bogeys with a […]
Sports

Another Cameroon World Cup star dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely two months after losing the legendary their captain to the memorable Italia ’90 World Cup, Stephen Tataw, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are again bereaved. This follows the death of Epherem Mbom, a defender at the 1982 World Cup in Spain when Cameroon debuted and bowed out undefeated at the group stage. According to information […]
Sports

EPL: Klopp, Wilder disagree over Anfield VAR calls

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jürgen Klopp claimed Liverpool were “disadvantaged” by VAR once again as his side overcame a controversial penalty award and a disallowed Mohamed Salah goal to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield. The Premier League champions moved level on points with Everton at the top of the table thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first goal of the season […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: