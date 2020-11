Madrid, Inter Milan Faceoff on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 2 action from the 2020- 21 UEFA Champions League in the midweek of Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November 2020.

Tuesday 3 November features two potential thrillers in the night kick-offs, with Atlanta at home to Liverpool and Real Madrid facing Inter Milan in the Spanish capital, airing at 9:00pm live on SuperSport Variety 1.

The Atalanta-Liverpool game at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo will air live at 9:00pm on SuperSport Premier League, the game is a meeting of two of the most attacking teams in Europe and will feature some brilliant forward players, including the likes of Papu Gomez, Josip Illicic, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

DStv and GOtv customers also get to watch Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Live on Super- Sport Premier League at 6:55pm, RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich Live on SuperSport Variety 3 at 9:00pm and Manchester City v Olympiakos Live on SuperSport Action at 9:00pm

