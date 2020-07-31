Sports

Madrid, Juve convinced Pogba still unsettled at Man United

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United this summer remains in doubt.
The midfielder has intimated a willingness to stay with United and sign a new contract.
But Bleacher Report says Real Madrid and former club Juventus are convinced Pogba can still be tempted away from United this smmer.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane remains keen to work with Pogba, while Juve have placed the Frenchman top of their shopping list.
For their part, United remain hopeful of convincing the midfielder to sign a new deal and stay. Pogba’s current deal is inside it’s final year, though United boast a unilateral option to extend that by another 12 months.
Since football resumed after the lockdown, many have noticed an improved attitude from the France World Cup raising the spectre that this was brought about because he had decided to remain at Old Trafford.
His improved form and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes played a big part in the Red Devils securing a Champions League spot after finishing third behind champions Liverpool and Manchester City.

