Madu joins Anambra 2021 governorship race

A member of the National Governing Council of the Africa Union Development Agency (AUDANEPAD), Edozie Madu, has officially joined the race for the Anambra State governorship contest which has been scheduled to hold on November 6 under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Madu made this public when he met during the week with the Anambra State Executive of APC in Awka. He was received by members of the state executive led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike. Addressing party members, the former Presidential candidate of Independent Democrats (ID), called on the party to provide a level playing field for all the aspirants in the forthcoming governorship primaries in the state. “There is need for the current party state executive to maintain its neutrality as we draw close to the governorship primaries,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘It is equally the need for party members to critically look at the contributions of various Governorship aspirants with regards to winning elections in the state.”

He stated that what the party needs is a candidate that can effectively market it in a hostile environment like Anambra State. “The entire South-East especially Anambra State has been hostile to the APC despite the federal government’s tremendous developmental strides in the region. No party has shown the people of the South-East this much love in terms of infrastructural development. For this governorship election, we need a candidate that has street credibility. We need a candidate that can effectively walk the streets of Anambra State with the broom campaigning for APC and win elections,’’ ne noted. In his remark, Ejidike assured the aspirant of a level playing field during the governorship primaries.

