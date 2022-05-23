Madueke, Edwards win CBN Tennis Championship

Nonso Madueke and MaryLove Edwards over the weekend emerged men’s and women’s singles champions respectively at the 44th Central Bank of Nigeria Open Tennis Championship.

Madueke ran home with the trophy when his final opponent, Henry Atseye retired. Atseye had picked the first set at 6-2 while Madueke won the second 7-6 and they settled for a tie break. Madueke was leading 2-0 before Atseye retired.

Before getting to the final, Atseye had earlier beaten 3rd seed, Wilson Igbinovia, 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 in one of the two semi-final games while Madueke triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over Abayomi Philips.

In the women’s singles, tournament top seed, Edwards defeated her much older opponent and seed 2, Aanu Aiyegbusi, 6-3, 6-4 to make the greatest achievement in her tennis career.

The 17-year-old player had earlier given this signal when she outclassed the defending champion and three times winner, Oyinlomo Quadre, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in one of the semi-final matches while Aiyegbusi stopped Oiza Yakubu 6-1, 6-1 in the second semis to reach the finals. Speaking after defeating her semifinal opponent, Edwards said her victim must not give any excuse for having beaten her this while.

According to Edwards, “nothing changes but the table switches. I have worked so hard to achieve this having come so close severally and missing it. This year, God said it is my turn.’ Edwards paired Quadre to win the women’s double title.

