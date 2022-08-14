Business

Maduka charges Coscharis on quality service to customers

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

Paul Ogbuokiri

 

The President/CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka has charged the team of Coscharis Motors Plc, the core subsidiary of the Group, to continually delight all customers by going the extra mile to deliver the actual value for money as the company’s pay off line states.

Dr. Maduka gave the admonition to the staff at a recent two day strategy retreat session held in Lagos by the top management of Coscharis Motors Plc.

 

He said: “In the present dispensation where all the customer demand for is excellent service and value for their hard earned money, we do not have a choice rather than to go the extra mile at all times not just to win a new customer but to retain them and earn their respect to naturally become our brand ambassadors. For us to remain an institution that is timeless in relevance as our vision, we have to constantly be driven by our brand promise to deliver value for money at all times in all our engagements with our stakeholders in all ramifications”.

 

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of Coscharis Group, Josiah Samuel equally charged the entire team that drives the Coscharis Motors business to always leverage on every     opportunity that arises to make a positive impression on every customer.

 

He said, “Explore all the customer touch points to deliver a top notch customer service experience to the customer in a way that shows you truly cherish their patronage and remain relevant for all their automobile needs at all times”. The management resolved to further deliver value for money to their numerous stakeholders in all ramifications of their customer engagement.

 

From the sales of their brand new vehicles down to the aftersales service offerings and the total brand experience, Coscharis’ promise is to give top notch customer experience that will further endear all their brands represented in Nigeria to various customers across board.

 

Our correspondent learnt that from the robust and engaging strategy sessions, the entire team resolved to continue to deliver excel lent customer experience in all ramifications of product and service delivery towards remaining the leading and preferred brand of choice to stakeholders.

 

The retreat, it was disclosed brought together under one roof all the various team leaders across Auto sales, After-  sales, Assembly Plant, Certified Cars, Auto Care, Auto Component, Finance, Human Resources, Logistics, Ordering, Imports, Information Technology, Marketing and Corporate Communications respectively to brainstorm on how to collectively raise the bar in delivering total top notch customer satisfaction from a super team.

Coscharis Motors Plc is a leading player in the automotive industry in Nigeria with a very strong brand presence that has a robust reputable portfolio representing exclusively globally respected iconic brands like Renault, Ford, Ford Truck, BMW, Jaguar LandRover and Rolls- Royce amongst others for both Sales and Aftersales in the auto sales division.

While Coscharis equally represent exclusively in Nigeria under the Autocare and Auto component divisions global brands like the Abro products that cuts across car and home accessories like fresheners, batteries amongst others together with various vehicle parts for all brands of vehicles you have in the market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Mutual funds’ net asset value hits N1.43trn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has disclosed that as at February 19, 2021, the number of registered mutual funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has grown from 76 in 2019 with Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of N600 billion to 102 mutual funds with NAV of over N1.43 trillion. The Divisional Head, […]

nngx
Business

Equities extend gains with N28bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian equities market yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.11 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. Consequently, the NGX–All-Share Index rose by 44.43 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 47.109.15 […]
Business

‘Boosting local rice farming’ll promote food security’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Whichever way consumers like their rice prepared, the journey to a satisfying dish can be long and winding. But where exactly does the journey begin? One may be thinking of the kitchen or the local market, on the contrary, it begins on the rice farm. While helping to bring the favourite rice recipes to life, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica