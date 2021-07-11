Maduka: It’s not over with Anambra PDP primaries

In the last two weeks the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has become embattled following the outcome of the parallel gubernatorial primary elections. In an interview with OKEY MADUFORO one of the aspirants, Dr. Godwin Maduka, gave an insight into his next line of action and possible defection to another party

The PDP gubernatorial primary election has come and gone and you were not nominated as candidate of the party. How do you feel about it?

The primary election of the party is not over yet and you journalists know that it is not over yet. On that day we had two primary elections; one at the Women Development Center and the other one at St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School, Awka.

The one at Women Development Center was another faction that claimed to have elected Mr. Valentine Ozigbo and the other one at St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School claimed to have elected Sen Ugochukwu Uba and you know that that faction is led by his younger brother Chris Uba.

So you can see that our party the PDP is yet to nominate its governorship candidate and at the moment we have two candidates and that is the confusion in the party at the moment.

But the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, has presented the certificate of return to Valentine Ozigbo and not Sen Ugochukwu Uba?

But what is the court saying? The court still insists that the faction that is duly recognised is that of Chris Uba and not Ndubuisi Nwobu and the matter is still pending in court so it is not over until it is over. When you look at the primary election that was held at the Women Development Center, you will discover what actually played out.

Some elements in the party do not want people like us to emerge as candidates because we are independent minded and will not dance to their tune. They are after people that they can control and that is why several lists of delegates continue to fly from 197 super delegates to about 300 delegates and that is what they want.

They do not want internal democracy to play out and that is why the main and statutory delegates were disenfranchised while those who have no business with the primary election were allowed to vote in the primary election and the delegates are not happy about it.

They said that we should not spend more than N, 33,000.00 per delegate and my foundation empowered our people with N50,000.00 each they said that I have failed in the agreement. But what happened at the primary election?

Nobody remembered that we had an agreement anymore and I don’t need to tell you what happened at the Women Development Center because you know it was no longer N33,000.00 but something heavy and large.

So who is fooling who? That was why the statutory delegates from the ward to the local government and state levels as well as the three man delegates from the wards came to me to protest insisting that they were short changed.

You saw them in their numbers asking me to continue in the race and where ever I chose to go they will support me and that shows the capacity that I have built over the years in the PDP and that also means that our party is unsettled.

Are you by any means saying that you are going to dump the party?

Well, there is nothing wrong in one actualising his ambition or dreams of a greater and better Anambra State. I have this plan of putting Anambra State in the world map in the area of good effective and affordable health care , good and quality education, youth empowerment and bringing governance close to the people and if the PDP fails to present the needed platform to actualize these dreams we shall try another platform.

For now, we are still waiting and watching the outcome of the litigations in the party being handled by the two factions in the party and in no distant time our position would be made public about the party to contest under.

But we learnt that Valentine Ozigbo has been reaching out to all the aspirants since he won the primary election; had he approached you?

Ozigbo is from Anambra State and I don’t have anything against him as a person or as a brother but what matters here is the process and not the person.

We will always remain good friends and brothers and I have nothing against him. I will only answer the question when the time is proper and that is when it has become clear that the party has exhausted all avenues of resolving the crisis.

For now it would be too early in the day for me to talk about Ozigbo or Sen Ugochukwu Uba or Chris Uba and I have millions of supporters in the party and beyond who believe in my style of politics and governance and they all look up to me. So I cannot take a stand without interfacing with them and seeking their opinion on matters like this.

But some other aspirants have congratulated Ozigbo and non has congratulated Sen Ugochukwu Uba?

That is their own kittle of fish and everyone has his or her own agenda for the election. Those congratulatory messages could be lips services and you know that the Appeal Court has not said anything about the matter in court on the ward delegate election of the party so why would one go to congratulate somebody when we had issues at the court?

That Ugochukwu Uba was not congratulated doesn’t mean that he is not a candidate and until the Appeal Court makes a pronouncement on the pending matter one cannot say that the issue is over.

There are reports that you are in control of four political parties. Which of them us your party?

Like I said before, we are watching the situation and I must assure you that at the appointed time we shall make it known the political party we are going to contest under. What matters is good governance of Anambra State and not the political party.

We have many parties and all of them are recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission and that is what it is. Some people are not comfortable with my ambition and I cannot be pushed around by anybody and what some people want is the return of godfathers in Anambra State.

But the party can choose to suspend anyone that is against the decision of the party?

How? When the party is in crisis and has two candidates and you know that the law says when there is an issue that has to do with the problems of leadership, one can go to another party to contest and actualise his or her dreams. So the issue of suspension from the party goes to no issue.

