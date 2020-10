Maersk has begun shipping operations from China directly to Onitsha without having to stop by at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

Shipping schedules made available on the company’s website show that the transit time for each shipment is between 53 and 54 days.

A breakdown shows that the vessel first arrives at the Onne Port and then departs for the Clarion terminal in Onitsha. Operations resumed at the Onitsha Inland Port on Tuesday after the port was commissioned on Wednesday

