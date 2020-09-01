Business

Maersk to cut jobs in major reorganisation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) will cut jobs in a major shake-up that will affect a third of the shipping giant’s staff as it seeks to integrate its seaborne container and in-land logistics businesses, it said on Tuesday.
Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, has been under pressure from investors to speed its transformation from an unwieldy conglomerate but has proved resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.
Cost cuts and its reinstatement of more upbeat guidance last month have helped to double its share price since March and the shares were trading 0.9% up at 9,652 crowns by 0835 GMT.
The company sold its oil and gas assets in 2017 to Total (TOTF.PA) as part of its efforts to become a more streamlined company focused on its container and in-land logistics business for large customers such as Walmart (WMT.N) and Nike (NKE.N).
Under the shake-up, its Damco freight-forwarding business and Africa-focused carrier Safmarine will be integrated into Maersk by the end of the year and their brands will cease to exist, Maersk said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Simplifying the organisation will regrettably impact jobs due to duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed,” Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said earlier in an internal email sent to Maersk employees and seen by Reuters.
A Maersk spokeswoman said that between 26,000 and 27,000 employees out of Maersk’s total headcount of 80,000 will be affected by the restructuring.
The company did not say how many would be laid off and the internal email also gave no detail on the number of job cuts.
Hamburg Sud, which Maersk bought in 2016, will remain a separate brand but its back office will be rolled into that of Maersk, the company said.
The Hamburg Sud unit employs 4,500 people while Damco and Safmarine have 2,300 and 1,100 staff respectively, according to Maersk.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Sangoleye of Baby Grubz wins 2020 SUN Pitch Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Rising Nigerian entrepreneurial star in the agri-food space, Oluwaseun Sangoleye, of Baby Grubz Nigeria, has  been crowned the Winner of the Global Nutrition Competition – The SUN Pitch Competition is organised by the SUN Business Network, which is co-convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP). Shining a […]
Business

SEC to sustain capital market master plan’s implementation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The continued implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan will be one of the major focus of the new management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda, has said. Yuguda resumed on Monday July 6 alongside the executive commissioners, Reginald Karawusa, Ibrahim Boyi and Dayo Obisan. The new […]
Business

BVN enrolments rise by 1.3m in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

INCREASE Though still low-paced, increase in the number of accounts linked to BVN in the country has remained steady   Enrolments for the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) by bank account owners in the country rose by 1.3 million in the last three months, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to the data released by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: