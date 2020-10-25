News

Magashi: Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity sacrosanct

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has said that Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate on the basis of any excuses; as such the Federal Government would go the extra mile in order to sustain the unity of the nation, even as he added that the nation’s unity and sovereignty is sacrosanct and will be defended by all means. He said government would not allow the wave of unrest being orchestrated by sponsors of the #EndSARS protest across the country to degenerate into anarchy.

 

Magashi said this on Saturday in Kano while addressing stakeholders and leaders of ethnic groups and religion groups on the prevailing protests. General Magashi, who expressed the Presidency’s regret over the unfortunate protest across the country, said President Muhammad Buhari has directed all ministers and members of Federal executive council to prevail on their constituencies on the need to restore peace.

 

The Defence Minister, who reminded his audience that Nigeria is contending with enough economic and security challenges, also vowed that government would do everything possible to mitigate further destruction of life and property in the country.

 

While emphasizing on need to maintain peace and tranquillity, Magashi urged the youths to seek their demands through lawful and peaceful manner and desist from embarking on a destructive voyage capable of crippling the relative socio-economic and political development in the country.

He explained that President Buhari has urgently responded to the yearnings of the #EndSARS agitation on the disbandment of SARS, added that the government is sensitive and responsive to the plight of Nigerians.

 

He urged leadership of various ethnic groups and critical stakeholders in Kano to prevail on angry youths to be patient with the Federal Government and seek democratic means and approach while agitating.

 

The leader of Igbo community and Eze Ndigbo in Kano, Chief Boniface Ibekwe apologized for the protest allegedly embarked by youths in Sabongari community that eventually turned violent. Chief Ibekwe, who declared that the protesting youths have no blessing of the Igbo leaders and community in Kano, however, pledged to ensure peace reigns in the community.

 

On his part, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano Chapter, Rev. Samuel Adeyemi explained that no Christian would embark on destruction of property and truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

 

He said CAN is committed to peace and will continue to support government’s efforts to maintain peace and development in Kano.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obi mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator and leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and the former minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who died on Wednesday 29 July 2020.   Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and […]
News

State of the nation: Nigeria on ventilator under APC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this and resign, because Nigeria cannot survive under him. PDP National Chairman, Prince […]
News

Edo guber: Ex-APC presidential aspirant backs Obaseki

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Chief Francis Onabis, has advanced reasons why residents of the state should re-elect incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term. Onabis noted that the reelection of Obaseki for a second term of four year would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: