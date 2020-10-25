Magashi: Nigeria’s sovereignty, unity sacrosanct

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has said that Nigeria cannot afford to disintegrate on the basis of any excuses; as such the Federal Government would go the extra mile in order to sustain the unity of the nation, even as he added that the nation’s unity and sovereignty is sacrosanct and will be defended by all means. He said government would not allow the wave of unrest being orchestrated by sponsors of the #EndSARS protest across the country to degenerate into anarchy.

Magashi said this on Saturday in Kano while addressing stakeholders and leaders of ethnic groups and religion groups on the prevailing protests. General Magashi, who expressed the Presidency’s regret over the unfortunate protest across the country, said President Muhammad Buhari has directed all ministers and members of Federal executive council to prevail on their constituencies on the need to restore peace.

The Defence Minister, who reminded his audience that Nigeria is contending with enough economic and security challenges, also vowed that government would do everything possible to mitigate further destruction of life and property in the country.

While emphasizing on need to maintain peace and tranquillity, Magashi urged the youths to seek their demands through lawful and peaceful manner and desist from embarking on a destructive voyage capable of crippling the relative socio-economic and political development in the country.

He explained that President Buhari has urgently responded to the yearnings of the #EndSARS agitation on the disbandment of SARS, added that the government is sensitive and responsive to the plight of Nigerians.

He urged leadership of various ethnic groups and critical stakeholders in Kano to prevail on angry youths to be patient with the Federal Government and seek democratic means and approach while agitating.

The leader of Igbo community and Eze Ndigbo in Kano, Chief Boniface Ibekwe apologized for the protest allegedly embarked by youths in Sabongari community that eventually turned violent. Chief Ibekwe, who declared that the protesting youths have no blessing of the Igbo leaders and community in Kano, however, pledged to ensure peace reigns in the community.

On his part, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano Chapter, Rev. Samuel Adeyemi explained that no Christian would embark on destruction of property and truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He said CAN is committed to peace and will continue to support government’s efforts to maintain peace and development in Kano.

Like this: Like Loading...