MAGGI’s Muna Kwarya secon cooking show returns with a sizzle

Muna Kwarya, MasterChef-style cooking show, launched by MAGGI in March 2021, is

now in its second season with even more exciting prizes for the winners.

Twelve contestants comprising finalists from each of the zonal centers in Sokoto, Kano, Yola, Jos and Abuja are battling it out over stoves and pots for the first prize, a whooping

N2,000,000:00 – two million Naira.

Category Manager for Culinary in Nigeria, Nwando Ajene said that Muna Kwarya

provides the opportunity and platform to showcase the best of Arewa culinary dexterity.

“We are offering a more attractive prize of N2,000,000:00 (two million Naira) this year

to attract the best young chefs and food enthusiats in Arewa land from age 18 to 30

years.

The first runner up and the second runner up will go home with one million Naira

and five hundred thousand Naira respectively while all the 12 contestants will each receive

consolation prizes of hundred thousand Naira as well as a basket of MAGGI seasoning

to continue to make delicious meals even after the contest.”

This season of Muna Kwarya has Mc Sophie as host while Mc Abdul (Tugens), Jamilah

Lawal and Hapsy Ibrahim are serving as judges. The show will see two contestants

evicted daily in the first three episodes while the remaining six contestants will contend

for the coveted prizes in the final week.

Muna Kwarya is currently airing on Arewa TV & Dadinkowa, and Liberty TV every

Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also catch all the exciting episodes on all MAGGI

online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Muna Kwarya is one of the three regional cooking shows which form part of MAGGI’s

Simply good commitment to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, cooking and

diets. The Maggi Cooking Shows aim to educate young people about the importance of home-cooking, the use of fresh ingredients, and the benefits of healthy nutrition.

MAGGI is an iconic brand from the stable of Nestlé, the good food, good life company

committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today

and for generations to come.

