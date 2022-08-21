Body & Soul

Magic of Pocket Square never gets old

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Just like the Bow tie, pocket square is another piece that signifies class in men’s style.

 

The pocket square is a piece every gentleman identifies with.

Without the pocket square, men’s suit will be as plane as plane Jane.

The pocket square gives stylish men the opportunity to play with colours that complement their tie. Pocket squares present pop of colours that dramatise the less embellished corporate wear.

Every man who knows his fashion makes it a complete gentleman style with the pocket square.

This is why it never grows old. Rather, it gets more colourful with time.

Suits with pocket squares have graced important events in the world. They are also worn by men of God and dashing fashionable men.

So don’t be shy to wear a pocket square.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Sunday Service Slay

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To many, Sunday does not just mark the beginning of every week, the Sunday church service presents another opportunity to show off your personal style.   A few fashion lovers have even admitted that the way they slay in church shows how fashionable their entire week would be.   So, they make the Sunday service […]
Body & Soul

Masking out of 2020 with style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the curtains gradually closes on year 2020, we cannot say goodbye without recalling the biggest trend that shook the world. Coronavirus did not just bring the world to a standstill, it also forced the world to cover its face.   Face mask is the biggest trend presently and with the second wave of the […]
Body & Soul

Classy and chic in PoshedUpByEb new collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

N ollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo have continued to push her passion for fashion to the next level. Her fashion line which was launched two years ago, PushedUpByEb has a new collection for ladies who to look comfortable and chic. To model the collection, Ebube signed up her sexy diva friends in the movie industry for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica