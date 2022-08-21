Magic of Pocket Square never gets old

Just like the Bow tie, pocket square is another piece that signifies class in men’s style.

The pocket square is a piece every gentleman identifies with.

Without the pocket square, men’s suit will be as plane as plane Jane.

The pocket square gives stylish men the opportunity to play with colours that complement their tie. Pocket squares present pop of colours that dramatise the less embellished corporate wear.

Every man who knows his fashion makes it a complete gentleman style with the pocket square.

This is why it never grows old. Rather, it gets more colourful with time.

Suits with pocket squares have graced important events in the world. They are also worn by men of God and dashing fashionable men.

So don’t be shy to wear a pocket square.

